Vijayawada: Kummaripalem has more green space

Vijayawada: Construction of Kanaka Durga flyover has solved the long pending problems of Kummaripalem residents that have been plaguing them for the past few years.

Due to the widening of national highway and construction of flyover, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is able to grow several hundreds of plants and saplings in Kummaripalem area. The VMC is giving priority to increase greenery along Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

Over 10,000 residents live in Kummaripalem, which is one of the oldest colonies in Vijayawada. Headwater works, which supply drinking water to the denizens of Vijayawada, is in Kummaripalem on the banks of Krishna river.

Kummaripalem, which was notorious for sound and air pollution for several decades, is now free from traffic menace and risk of accidents.

The residents of Kummaripalem had lived miserable life for over 50 years due to passing of heavy vehicles as it was located on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Vehicles used to be stranded up to Prakasam barrage in the east and up to Bhavanipuram in the west, causing lot of inconvenience to the people. Finally, the construction of Kanaka Durga flyover had solved the long pending traffic problem in Kummaripalem.

The National Highway Authority of India is also taking utmost care to maintain greenery under the flyover bridge.

The VMC has installed play toys in the parks for recreation of children. Besides, Berm park and Punnami ghat are located very near to Kummaripalem and it helps the children to enjoy boating and other recreational facilities in Krishna river.

Kummaripalem is located very close to Krishna river and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation supplies drinking water to the residents through pipelines. Widening of Kummaripalem junction prompted the commercial activity in this area.

After the bifurcation of the State, construction of apartments also increased in Kummaripalem, which gave boost to the realty business. Scores of RTC buses pass through Kummaripalem and the residents have bus connectivity to various parts of the city and nearby mandals.

Delete Edit Clean highway and plants in Kummaripalem Greenery under the flyover



