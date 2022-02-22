  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Left parties call for nation-wide stir against PSU divestment

Left leaders P Madhu and K Ramakrishna, Ch Babu Rao, Prajasakthi Book House Editor S Venkatrao releasing a book Ammakaniki Prajala Nammakam in Vijayawada on Monday
x

Left leaders P Madhu and K Ramakrishna, Ch Babu Rao, Prajasakthi Book House Editor S Venkatrao releasing a book 'Ammakaniki Prajala Nammakam' in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

CPM State secretary P Madhu and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna called for a nation-wide agitation against divestment of public sector undertakings and privatisation of industries.

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary P Madhu and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna called for a nation-wide agitation against divestment of public sector undertakings and privatisation of industries.

The Left leaders along with Ch Babu Rao, Prajasakthi Book House Editor S Venkat Rao and Bank Employees Federation leader R Ajay Kumar released a book, 'Ammakaniki Prajala Nammakam', here on Monday. The book, published by Prajasakthi Book House, is against the divestment in Life Insurance Corporation.

The Left leaders said that the divestment of LIC, which is a profitable company, is irrational.

They said that their parties are unequivocally against the divestment in Parliament and

outside too.

Insurance Corporation Employees Union leaders Ch Kaladhar, NMK Prasad, MV Sudhakar, T Ashok, R Sreeramulu, D Kondalu, J Mangapati, P Sivaganapati, LIC Pensioners Union leader MN Patrudu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X