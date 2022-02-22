Vijayawada: Left parties call for nation-wide stir against PSU divestment

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary P Madhu and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna called for a nation-wide agitation against divestment of public sector undertakings and privatisation of industries.

The Left leaders along with Ch Babu Rao, Prajasakthi Book House Editor S Venkat Rao and Bank Employees Federation leader R Ajay Kumar released a book, 'Ammakaniki Prajala Nammakam', here on Monday. The book, published by Prajasakthi Book House, is against the divestment in Life Insurance Corporation.

The Left leaders said that the divestment of LIC, which is a profitable company, is irrational.

They said that their parties are unequivocally against the divestment in Parliament and

outside too.

Insurance Corporation Employees Union leaders Ch Kaladhar, NMK Prasad, MV Sudhakar, T Ashok, R Sreeramulu, D Kondalu, J Mangapati, P Sivaganapati, LIC Pensioners Union leader MN Patrudu and others were present.