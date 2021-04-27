Vijayawada logs 64% of Covid cases registered in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Covid cases are reported in every nook and corner of Vijayawada city in the second wave, which is wreaking havoc in the state and the country. The medical and health department on Monday released the Covid positive cases reported in different parts of the city and revenue divisions of Krishna district. More than 90 per cent cases reported in Krishna district are from Vijayawada revenue division only.

According to data, 301 cases were reported on April 25. The highest number of 276 cases reported in Vijayawada revenue division. A total of 15 cases registered in Nuzvid revenue division, four in Machilipatnam revenue division and five cases in Gudivada. Of the 276 cases reported in Vijayawada revenue division, 193 cases reported from Vijayawada city only. Covid positive cases are reported in Krishnalanka, Kothapeta, Vidyadharapuram, Patamata, Singh Nagar, Gunadala, Bhavanipuram, Gurunanak Colony, Chitti Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Labbipeta, Gandhi Nagar.

Krishnalanka has the highest cases with 36, Patamata area has 30 new cases, Gunadala 20 cases and Singh Nagar 18 cases. The data shows, Vijayawada is the epicentre in Krishna district for coronavirus infections. The data is based on the Covid infections recorded by the government. Many people infected with the virus are not going for the tests due to heavy rush and long queues at the test centres conducted by the government at IGMC stadium, government hospitals etc.

On the other hand, a large number of people throng the Covid vaccination centres set up in different parts of the city. Every day, several thousand people are visiting the health centres in the city, government hospitals to get the Covid vaccine. On Monday, many people above 45 years of age rushed to the vaccination centres. But due to short supplies, the staff could not administer the vaccine to all people. In Krishna district, over 4.70 lakh people got the Covid vaccine. The vaccine received by the Central government is not enough to administer to all people above 45 years of age. People, who got the first dose of vaccine are not able to get the second dose due to short supply of vaccine.