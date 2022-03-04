Vijayawada: Mahila Congress welcomes High Court verdict on Amaravati

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee member and State Mahila Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri has welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment on construction of capital Amaravati.

Padmasri in a press release released here on Thursday said that farmers finally got victory after a long struggle, adding that 29,000 farmers have sacrificed their lands for the construction of the capital.

She suggested the State government should continue Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. She said that the High Court judgment is the victory of five crore Telugu people.

She alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to create rift between the three regions by raising the issues of three capitals in the State.