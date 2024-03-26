Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Man sentenced to 200 days jail for stealing three bikes
Highlights
Chief Metro politan Magistrate N Rajasekhar pronounced Pacchipalla Ashok Kumar guilty of stealing three motorcycles and sentenced him to simple imprisonment of 200 days and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 after the trial here on Monday.
According to additional public prosecutor B Krishna Kishore, the accused belonging to Vadapalli village of Ainavalli mandal in East Godavari district had stolen one motorcycle at Vastralata in the old city here on September 8, 2023 and two other motorcycles from two other places in the city on other occasions.
The prosecution presented seven witnesses and after the trial it was proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had stolen the motorcycles and the police recovered them.
