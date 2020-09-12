Vijayawada: Masks distributed to sanitary, health employees

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz and Joint Collector M Madhavi Latha on Saturday distributed high quality masks to sanitary workers and Medical and Health Department staff at the Collector's camp office here.



The masks were manufactured by Eco Cubo Private Limited, Gannavaram.

The company representatives explaining the details of the masks said the masks were made using HEIQ VIRO BLOCK SWISS Technology and will be useful to replace the single usage disposable masks. Earlier, the Collector inaugurated the eco-friendly masks.

These masks are safe, comfortable and can be easily breathable, with excellent antiviral efficiency of 99.99 per cent, which improves reduction in virus infectivity within 3-5 minutes on contact. The inner layer was made with anti-microbial RELAN FEEL fresh cotton fabric and the outer layer is water repellent too when water comes on surface it just drops down and it will not enter into the layers of the mask. The antiviral property which lasts up to 10 washes and after that it works as N95 mask until 25 washes, they informed the Collector and other officials. One more use with the mask is the users don't need to wash it until and unless he or she feels it is do dirty. Company directors Abdul Khader Khan, Hilal Farha and others attended the event.