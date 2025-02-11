Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Key Updates on Phase 1 and Corridor Plans

There’s a new development regarding the Vijayawada Metro Rail project. Earlier, the authorities issued a notification to acquire land for the project, but no steps were taken at that time. Now, officials from the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) have started working on the land acquisition again. They have prepared new proposals that state around 90 acres of land is required in the NTR and Krishna districts to move forward with the project. These proposals have already been sent to the NTR District Collector for further action.

Key Points:

34 stations will be set up in two corridors as part of the project.

Earlier, a notification was issued for land acquisition, and tenders were called. However, the process did not move forward due to various reasons. Therefore, land acquisition has restarted.

90 acres of land will be required across both districts.

30 acres in Vijayawada and the remaining land in Krishna district.

The initial plan to set up the coach depot at Nidamanur has been changed to Kesarpalli.

Phase 1 of the Vijayawada Metro Rail project will focus on constructing the PNBS corridors from Gannavaram and Penamalur. Proposals for the required land have been prepared, and a coordination meeting will be held soon with the Collectors of Krishna and NTR districts and Metro Rail officials.

The first corridor will start at PNBS, connect Vijayawada Railway Station, pass through Eluru Road, reach the National Highway at Ramavarappadu, and continue to Gannavaram. The second corridor, which will be 12.5 km long, will begin at PNBS and pass through Bandaru Road, Benz Circle, Autonagar, Kannur, Poranki, and end at Penamalur, covering important landmarks like Victoria Museum, Indira Gandhi Stadium, and Krishnanagar.

Although the initial plan was to have four corridors, the focus is now on two. Land acquisition will proceed according to the prepared proposals, ensuring the two corridors connect at PNBS in Vijayawada.