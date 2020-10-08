Vijayawada: MLA Malladi Vishnu distributes, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, says it will support poor students

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he focused on education on a large scale. He handed over 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' kits to students of MK Nagar, MK Begnagar Government High School in Central constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said that CM YS Jagan had purged all the systems from primary to higher education. "Under the previous governments, textbooks were not available in a timely manner and lunch was bad," he opined. CM YS Jagan himself recalled that there was no menu for any day at lunch. He said thousands of crores had been spent in the form of fee reimbursement.

He said the kits were brought to 40 lakh children at a cost of Rs 700 crore to the detriment of corporate powers. "At the central constituency level, we are providing Jagananna Kanuka to 15,000 people at a cost of Rs 3 crore and providing kits to students in Vijayawada city at a cost of Rs 10 crore," he said. The MLA said no government has taken care of education. He said that poverty in the society could be eradicated only through education and poor families would be financially strengthened.

He said that the promise given by Jagan during his Padayatra was being fulfilled. He said it was a good development to launch an education kit to support poor students in Krishna district, which is a hub for education. Through this, there is no doubt that Andhra Pradesh will be at the forefront in respect to education. He said the scheme would help those who are depressed to move higher levels only through education.