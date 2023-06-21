Vijayawada: Monsoon advances in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : Giving a big relief to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the south west monsoon spread to many parts of the State during the last 24 hours. Light to heavy rain recorded in some parts of south coastal districts and East Godavari district on Tuesday.

According to State Disaster Management, 66 mm rainfall recorded in Vijayawada on south west monsoon Tuesday, with heavy rain lashing the area for about one hour. Similarly, 64 mm rainfall registered in Kondepi of Prakasam district, 49 mm in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, 64 mm in Mangalagiri of Guntur district. Besides, rainfall was also recorded in Ongole, Darsi, Podili and some other parts of Prakasam district and in Rajamahendravaram. As announced by the APSDMA thick clouds spread in many parts of the state by Tuesday and monsoon will advance to more areas in the next two days.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday said the south west monsoon advanced to many parts of Andhra Pradesh. He forecast light to heavy rains in some parts of the State and showers in some coastal AP.

Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, ASR, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore district to get rains on Wednesday. He said the IMD forecast rains in parts of coastal districts, particularly south coastal districts on Thursday and Friday.