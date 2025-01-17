Vijayawada: Mortuary freezer box donated

Vijayawada: Setting a new trend to keep the memory of the elders, the family members of Polavarapu Bose Babu and his wife Lakshmi Samrajyam presented a mortuary freezer box to the village panchayat of Peda Pulipaka instead of distributing the memorabilia to the guests who attended the funeral.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan handed over the mortuary freezer box to the village panchayat of Peda Pulipaka in Krishna district on Thursday.

Polavarapu Lakshmi Samrajyam died of old age on April 29, 2021. Since then Polavarapu Bose Babu has been staying with his daughter in Khammam. Last month, his health suddenly deteriorated and after a brief illness, he succumbed to pneumonia on December 19, 2024.

Daughter of Bose Babu Gummadi Sunita and son-in-law Gummadi Ravi Krishna and nephew P Sridhar decided to donate the mortuary freezer box which cost about Rs one lakh to the village panchayat of Peda Pulipaka.

The freezer box would be kept at the Panchayat office in the village and any family could use it in case of unfortunate death of the family members, Ravi Krishna said.

One of the members of Classmates Group, which was formed by Bose Babu, Dr Valluri Siva Prasad said that this was a very good idea since Bose Babu would be remembered throughout the years to come.

The Classmates Group was formed with the classmates of the last batch of the SSLC of 1969 of Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary High School, Patamata here.