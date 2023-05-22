Vijayawada: MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada(NTR district): Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. He along with his spouse worshipped Goddess Durga and performed special pujas.

Earlier, temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu gave traditional welcome to the MP. Later, priest offered vedasirvachanam and Ammavari Prasdam. Trust Board Members Katta Sattayaa and Budda Rambabu and others accompanied the MP.

On the other hand, in view of the Sunday large number of devotees thronged the temple from across the State and neighbouring States. Many pilgrims had Annaprasadam at Sri Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. In view of the huge rush, temple EO D Bramaramba supervised the arrangements and made hassle-free darshan to the devotees.

Meanwhile, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu oversaw Annaprasadam arrangements. He interacted with the devotees and took their suggestions in terms of providing free meals.