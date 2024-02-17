  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: N Chandrababu Naidu lambasts YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting ‘vengeful’ attitude towards capital Amaravati

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting a “vengeful attitude” towards capital city Amaravati and totally destroying the areas.

Vijayawada : TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting a “vengeful attitude” towards capital city Amaravati and totally destroying the areas.

In a post on ‘X’, Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister has “instigated” communal hatred for his personal gains and resorted to false propaganda. Misusing official machinery, Jagan has obstructed several peaceful agitations organised by farmers of Amaravati. Naidu pointed out that film ‘Rajadhani’ totally reflects the dictatorial and unilateral approach of the YSRCP rule.

Naidu said capital Amaravati has fallen victim to the conspiracies hatched by Jagan and the cruel mentality of the YSRCP leaders and the 'Rajadhani Files' clearly and perfectly projected all this.

"This is the reason as to why Jagan has made every effort to stop the screening of this movie but the court has successfully checked his game plan and sanctioned permission for screening," the TDP chief said.

Naidu, through his comments on ‘X’, called upon the Telugus across the globe to watch the movie in theatres to know the ground reality on Amaravati.

