Vijayawada: N Chandrababu Naidu, wife to visit Nimmakuru today

VIJAYAWADA : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari will visit Nimmakuru, birthplace of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, on the occasion of NTR’s 28th death anniversary. The couple will garland the statues of NTR and his wife Basavatarakam and pay homage.

TDP leaders including former ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and Kollu Ravindra inspected the arrangements for the visit of Chandrababu Naidu to Nimmakuru and for the public meeting being organised in Gudivada.

After paying homage to NTR at Nimmakuru, Naidu will leave for Gudivada to address ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting.As per the schedule, the TDP chief will take off from the helipad at his residence at Undavalli at 2.40 pm and reach Nimmakuru village at 3 pm. After garlanding NTR’s statue and paying tributes to the TDP founder, Naidu will leave for Gudivada to address the public meeting at 4.30 pm.