Vijayawada: Nagula Chavithi celebrated with fervour

Vijayawada : Nagula Chavithi was celebrated on a grand note across Krishna and NTR districts on Friday. It is observed on the fourth day after Deepavali.

In this view, the famous Sri Subramanyeswara Temples in Krishna district at Mopidevi of Avanigadda mandal, Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple at Singayaraypalem of Mudinepalli mandal and Chodavaram of Thotlavalluru mandal were decked up beautifully. Besides, local serpent temples of respective villages were also embellished colourfully. Devotees thronged various temples and offered milk, eggs, turmeric and Kumkuma. In villages, the devotees also offered toddy palm sprouts (palmyra sprouts) along with sesame laddus.

Sri Subramanyeswara temple witnessed a huge number of devotees in Vijayawada.