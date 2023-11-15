Vijayawada: National Library Week celebrations begin

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated the National Library Week celebrations at Tagore Memorial District Library here on Tuesday. The collector paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore and Ayyanki Venkata Ramanayya.



Addressing the gathering, he said that the National Library Week is organised to mark the services of SR Ranganathan, the Father of library science in India on his birth anniversary.

He said that library played a vital role in making people knowledgeable and instilling the spirit of independence among public during freedom movement.

He advised librarians to make efforts to attract students towards libraries by keeping books available in libraries which are useful for students to face competitive exams.

District Library Organisation Chairperson T Jamalapurnamma said that the National Library Week will be observed till November 20th.

As part of the Library Week, Children’s Day was celebrated on Tuesday.

Book fairs will be organised on November 15, the leaders of the freedom movement will be commemorated on 16, poet gatherings and seminars will be held on 17, painting, personality, quiz and essay competition on 18, awareness programme will be organised for women to empower them on 19, and a mass reading programme will be held on

November 20.

GV Purna Chandu, Nelibandla Balaswamy, Library Secretary Nagesh, Librarians K Ramadevi, G Umarani, Y Dhanalakshmi and students of different schools were present.