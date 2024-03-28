Live
Vijayawada: NDA alliance leaders discuss manifesto
Vijayawada : TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance leaders discussed preparation of manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. TDP state president K Atchannaidu, JSP chief Nadendla Manohar and BJP national AP affairs in-charge Siddharthanath Singh and other leaders visited the residence of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari on Wednesday night and held talks on manifesto and election campaign.
The three parties have announced candidates for more than 90 per cent of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has already launched campaign. JSP president Pawan Kalyan is also going to launch campaign from March 30 onwards. BJP is preparing to launch campaign from the first week of April. The three alliance parties are planning to prepare a common manifesto that reflects the goals of the alliance parties.