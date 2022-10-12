Vijayawada: NDRF inter-battalion drill & yoga competitions commence

Vijayawada: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said that NDRF Battalions played a key role during floods and other natural calamities. Round the clock, they are ready to go to rescue operations all over the country, he stated. NDRF South & South Central Zone Inter Battalion one minute drill & yoga competitions began at the 10th Battalion at Kondapavuluru of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday.

Third Battalion- Odisha, 4th Battalion- Tamil Nadu, 5th Battalion- Pune, and 10th Battalion- Andhra Pradesh teams are taking part in the two-day competitions. NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan inaugurated the two-day meet on the battalion premises, which was followed by a march past by the participating teams. He received a salute from the players and later interacted with the players and highlighted the benefit of the one-minute drill and yoga to all the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Khan said that players should play with discipline and sportsman spirit. Every year NDRF has been organising this type of competition to improve the skills of SOs and Jawans, he added. Zahid Khan further said there are 11 competitions in the two-day meet and the Jawans would display the activities that they do at the time of rescue operations.

NDRF 10th Battalion second Commandant Niranjan Singh, Deputy Commandants Zafrul Islam, Sukhinder Datta, Akhilesh Chowby, Inspector Gopala Krishna and others participated in the event.