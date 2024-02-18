Vijayawada: No rule of law under YSRCP rule, flays Atchannaidu

Vijayawada : TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday felt that there is no rule of law in the State.

When the Opposition parties, employees’ unions and people's associations want to organise public meetings in a peaceful manner, they are denied permissions while the meetings being addressed by the ruling YSRCP are accorded permissions on high-priority basis overnight which is highly undemocratic, Atchannaidu said in a press release here.

Besides denying permission for the meetings being organised by the Opposition parties, the leaders of these parties are being illegally arrested, detained and are being confined to house-arrests while the YSRCP leaders are being granted permissions within minutes, he said.

How permissions can be granted in the name of 'Aasara' and Siddham' which are causing great inconvenience to the public and huge traffic jams, Atchannaidu said and felt that there is now rule of law in the State.

He wondered how permission can be granted for the YSRCP public meeting which is being organised along the national highway in Raptadu, the TDP State unit president asked. A week before the meeting, curbs have been imposed in the area, he said and pointed out that the meeting is being organised on February 18 while restrictions were imposed in the area since February 11.

When the TDP wanted to hold a public meeting, permission was denied by the officials concerned but the YSRCP meetings are being granted permission on a war-footing basis, the TDP leader said.

The TDP State president is of the opinion that the countdown has already begun for the YSRCP.