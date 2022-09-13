Vijayawada: No scarcity of funds for Jagananna housing works

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation (APHC) Managing Director Bharat Gupta clarified that there is no scarcity of funds for the construction of houses under Jagananna Colonies scheme and the government would release the funds in a phased manner.

Bharat Gupta along with NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday on the progress of the houses being constructed.

He said only 3,000 houses are completed in NTR district against the 83,633 houses sanctioned to the district and asked the officials to speed up the construction works.

Bharat Gupta said the government is ready to sanction funds for the development of infrastructure facilities in the colonies, to the beneficiaries and agencies. He said bills will be cleared after uploading the bill details.

Referring to the houses constructed in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits, he said the government will release the funds after uploading the bills. Funds will be released if proposals are sent on advance bills, he added.

Bharat Gupta asked the officials to send bills related to the works taken up under the MNREGS. He said the government would fulfil the dream of the beneficiaries by constructing the houses.

District Collector S Dilli Rao said the district administration is reviewing the progress of housing works every week and tenders invited for construction of houses in Jagananna colonies. Giving the details of the houses sanctioned for NTR district, Dilli Rao said 83,633 houses sanctioned in 303 layouts. He said 76,669 houses are registered and 6,964 houses are yet to be registered. He said 5,000 houses are to be inaugurated.

The Collector informed that 51,000 houses are below basement level, 11,000 houses at basement level, 1,750 houses at roof level and 4,000 houses are in roof casting stage and 3,000 houses are completed.

Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay, DWMA project director J Sunita, Housing special officer Siva Prasad, Housing PD K Sridevi and other officials attended the review meeting.