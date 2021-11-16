Vijayawada: Notification issued for MLC elections

Vijayawada: Krishna district Joint Collector and Returning Officer K Madhavi Latha on Tuesday issued notification to fill the two MLC posts in Krishna district. Elections will be held on December 10.

The notification was issued in view of the completion of tenure of MLCs Yalamanchili Babu Rajendra Prasad and Buddha Venkanna. The nomination papers will be received from 11 am to 3 pm at the Krishna district Collector's office in Machilipatnam, Joint Collector's office or District Revenue Officer's office. The last date for submitting the nomination papers is November 23 and scrutiny of nominations will be held the next day on November 24. The last date for withdrawing of nominations is November 26 and the polling will be held on December 10 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidates can easily win the elections. The YSRCP has absolute majority in the local bodies. The party candidates won majority seats in the MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections this year.

The YSRCP has declared the names of two leaders--Talasila Raghuram, the coordinator of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tour programmes and Dr Monditoka Arun Kumar. The victory of the two candidates will be like a cakewalk in the MLC elections to be held next month.