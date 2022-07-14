Vijayawada: NTR Health University to hold 24th, 25th convocations tomorrow

Vijayawada: The 24th and 25th convocations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences would be held at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram on Friday, announced university Vice-chancellor Dr Shyamprasad Pingalam.

Addressing the media at the university conference hall here on Wednesday, the vice-chancellor said that 58 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 23 cash awards would be presented to 67 students during the 24th convocation for the year 2018.

Vice-chancellor of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Dr G Subrahmanyam would be awarded 'Honorary Doctorate' in recognition of his research in cardiology and exemplary medical services, Dr Shyamprasad said.

Likewise, 55 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 24 cash awards would be presented to 60 students in the 25th convocation for the year 2019, he said.

Governor and Chancellor of the NTR University of Health Sciences Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will preside over the convocation which will be held at 11.30 am and SVIMS vice-chancellor Dr G Subrahmanyam will be the chief guest.

University registrar Dr K Sankar, joint registrar Ajay and others were present during the press conference.