Vijayawada: Officials told to complete works in airport R&R Colony

Vijayawada: A special action plan should be taken up for completing the resettlement and rehabilitation colony for the displaced persons in the expansion of the Vijayawada airport, said district collector A Md Imtiaz while addressing the officials from various departments including Roads and Buildings, RWS, Panchayat Raj and Revenue here on Tuesday.

Imtiaz said that the infrastructure facilities like roads, drinking water, construction of houses and others should be completed as early as possible. He recalled that Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had recently reviewed the issue.

He ruled out the shortage of funds for undertaking the works and the bills would be cleared immediately after completing the work. The officials should take initiative to complete the works, he said.

Later, joint collector K Madhavi Lata reviewed the additional land acquisition under Chintalapudi project. As part of the additional land acquisition the price fixation of land to be acquired in Parvatapuram, Kotapadu, Burugugudem, Chanubanda villages in Chatrayi mandal was discussed.

Nuzvidu sub-collector Pratishta Mamgain, Hudco PD Dhanjunjayudu, R&B AE Srinivasa Rao, Panchayat Raj SE Prakash Naidu, and officials of RWS and other departments, tahsildars of various mandals were present.