Vijayawada: Officials told to set up Bharat Scouts and Guides teams in all schools

Vijayawada : School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar directed all the officials concerned to set up Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) teams in all schools across the state. He also instructed them to strengthen the Bharat Scouts and Guides Association by forming committees in all the 26 districts.

The Commissioner chaired the BSG executive committee meeting held at state Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Central government has been encouraging the BSG by providing reservation facilities in the higher education, professional courses and medical colleges. He assured them that they will sanction necessary funds for BSG training programmes.

School Education Director (Coordination) P Parvathi asked the officials to establish the BSG in colleges too. Zilla Parishad CEOs of all districts who participated in the programme informed that they would allot funds from ZP to strengthen the BSG. SCERT Director Dr B Prathap Reddy, Adult Resource Commissioner Nara Prakash Rao, state secretary KV Ramana, treasurer N SrinivasaRao and others were present.