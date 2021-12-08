Vijayawada: Old GGH gears up with Covid children's ward

Vijayawada: With the Centre and State government alerting district administration on Omicron variant, the Medical and Health Department is making arrangements to establish separate Covid ward for children at Old Government General Hospital (GGH).

As part of it, 90-bed Children's Covid ward will be arranged in the Old GGH, said Government Hospital superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said that a 300-bed Covid ward was already set up at New GGH and separate children Covid ward with 90 bed will be arranged in old GGH near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

He said the Old GGH has facilities like ventilators, oxygen plant among others and has well qualified and paramedical staff.

So far, Covid cases among children are very less in the district and the State. But there are apprehensions that children may be badly affected in the third wave. The health experts predict that children may be hit by Covid in the third wave. Keeping in view the predictions, the medical and health department is getting ready to set up children's Covid ward in the city.