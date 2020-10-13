With the incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh following the deep depression hitting the coast on Tuesday, Landslides broke on Vijayawada Indrakeeladri where the large boulders fell from the top of the hill. Officers immediately rushed to the spot and stopped any vehicles from going up near the toll gate while motorists are having trouble. Authorities immediately took relief measures and are trying to remove the stones that fell on the road. A man was killed when a cliff collapsed on a residence in the center of a four-pillar in Vidyadharapuram. The person who got stuck in the mud retrieved and rushed to the hospital but in vain he was pronounced dead.

Vijayawada, on the other hand, has been receiving heavy rains since last night. Vijayawada and several low lying areas of the district were inundated with rain water. Crop fields in the district were also submerged. In Chatrai zone on Monday, 5000 crore children died due to water intrusion in poultry farms in the village. Ponds and ditches were flooded due to heavy rains in Nuzivid, Agiripalli, Musunuru and Chatrai zones. The ditches and bends are overflowing.

A rainfall between 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state especially in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts. Meanwhile, a cargo vessel was drifted ashore at Visakhapatnam port in Tuesday due to heavy wind.