Vijayawada: ‘One Station One Product’ mission boon to local artisans

Vijayawada (NTR district): The ‘One Station- One Product’ concept, introduced by the Ministry of Railways with a mission to promote local/indigenous products by providing a market and creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of the society, has gained momentum. The concept, which was announced in the Union Budget of 2022-23, is proving to be a triumph for the local artisans, according to a press release from railways.

In South Central Railway, the concept was initially introduced at six railway stations for a period of 30 days. Eventually, with the great response received for the pilot project, the outlets have since been spread over 70 railway stations in the zone. At present, 72 railway stations across SCR are covered with 77 outlets giving high visibility to local products in four States i.e., Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka under SCR jurisdiction.

In Andhra Pradesh, 35 railway stations including Vijayawada, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Ongole, Gudivada, Tirupati, Guntur, Guntakal, etc., are covered with 37 stalls, thereby giving a major boost to the livelihood and welfare of local artisans. Some of the products include handlooms by local weavers such as traditional Kalamkari sarees, jute products, imitation jewellery, wooden handicrafts, Girijan products, local delicacies such as pickles, masala powders, papads, shell paintings, and rice art, etc.

Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its hand-painted cotton textile known as ‘Kalamkari’. Around eight outlets have been dedicated to the Kalamkari sarees and other handloom sarees and textiles which allows the local weavers to sell their products directly to the public instead of going through the hassle of retailers. These outlets also help to further popularise the art of Kalamkari among the passengers coming to the railway stations from different parts of the country.

The famous woodwork crafts of Andhra Pradesh include various objects ranging from household items to dolls and other figurines. Nearly six outlets have been set up for selling wooden handicrafts by local artisans including wooden cutlery and Etikoppaka Lacquerware toys.