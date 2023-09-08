Vijayawada: People urged not to burn garbage

Live
Just In
Marking fourth ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies’ on Thursday, the VMC organised Walkathon and cycle rallies from Eat-Street (IGMC Stadium) to Benz Circle.
Vijayawada : Marking fourth ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies’ on Thursday, the VMC organised Walkathon and cycle rallies from Eat-Street (IGMC Stadium) to Benz Circle. Thousands of citizens including youth and students took part in these rallies.
Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, West MLA V Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and YSRCP Vijayawada east in-charge Devineni Avinash flagged off these rallies and participated along with the public.
Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar asked public to be aware of the benefits of clean air and urged them not to burn garbage and agricultural waste. He also asked the public to abstain from using air conditioners unnecessarily. Besides, the Commissioner also suggested using electrical vehicles and encouraging the use of non-conventional energy sources. He further insisted on preserving the environment.
MLAs Malladi Vishnu and V Srinivasa Rao asked the public to extend their support in controlling the pollution. They further said that owing to the pollution humanity was facing the threat of Tsunamis and other natural calamities which destroyed many lives and livelihoods.
Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and Avuthhu Sri Sailaja, Corporator Madhuri Lavanya, Additional Commissioner K Sakunthala, Satyavathi, CMOH Dr P Ratnavali, CE M Prabhakar and others participated.