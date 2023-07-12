Vijayawada: People urged to use cloth bags

Live
Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao urged public to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags to protect environment and added that they are conducting many programmes to spread awareness among public to using single-use plastic bags and flexes. He distributed cotton bags to patients at old government hospital here on Tuesday.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited organised the programme under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Pakwada. Speaking on the occasion, the collector asked public to curtail usage of plastic bags and use cotton bags for the sake of environment. Awareness boards are set up at Rives and Eluru canals on both sides.
He suggested public not litter canals by throwing plastic bags, garbage, covers, and water bottles. HPCL South Central Zonal Manager Benny Thomos, DGM Rebca Ambedkar, GGH Superintendent Dr Venkatesh and others participated.