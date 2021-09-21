Vijayawada: PHCs to get facelift

Vijayawada: Health centres in Krishna district would be strengthened to conduct the lab tests for diseases like Dengue, Covid and Malaria and treat the patients, said District Collector J Nivas here on Monday.

Addressing the district-level committee of medical and health, he said the health centres in both urban and rural areas will be strengthened with 15th Finance Commission grants of Rs 41.96 crore.

All health centres in the urban and rural areas in the district would get see change in the next five years. Medical equipment will be arranged in the health centres to conduct the tests for Covid, Malaria and Dengue.

Proposals are made to release Rs 9.31 crore for payment of salaries to the staff working in 278 sub-centres in the district.

Nivas informed that Rs 4.22 crore was sanctioned to conduct the lab tests for the diseases in 783 health clinics in the district. He said plans are afoot to develop primary health centres in 13 mandals and equipment will be arranged with Rs 5 lakh to conduct the medical tests to ascertain the disease.

The collector said Rs 10.74 crore were sanctioned to develop 22 urban health wellness centres in the district and each will get Rs 48.85 lakh. He stated that 22 specialist clinics will be set up in urban areas and Rs 5 lakh will be allocated for each centre.

He informed that 41 Urban health clinics out of 63 in the district are developed under national project.

He said doctors will be appointed in the 22 urban health clinics in the district.

He asked the members of the district health committee to give reports to conduct the 14 types of medical tests.

DMHO Dr M Suhasini, commissioners of municipalities and other officers attended the meeting.