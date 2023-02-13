Vijayawada: Pilgrims throng Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR District): Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri witnessed huge rush on Sunday, with thousands of devotees from the two Telugu States coming here to worship presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga on the auspicious month of Magha Masam.

As per the temple authorities, around 60,000 devotees had darshan from morning till evening. Pilgrims, who came through free queue lines, had waited around three hours for the darshan of the Goddess.

On the occasion of the auspicious Magha Masam, the temple authorities have been conducting special Suryopasana, Aruna Parayanam, Surya Namaskaram and Japas apart from regular sevas. The special rituals will be continued till February 20 and the temple authorities requested the devotees, who wish to participate in these special pujas, to book tickets at www.kanakadurgamma.org

In view of the heavy devotees' rush, Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Trust Board members and temple authorities supervised arrangements. Devotees were provided drinking water and Anna Prasadam. Meanwhile, High Court Justice U Durga Prasad visited the temple on Sunday and offered special puja to the Goddess. Later, priests gave veda asirvachanam to him.