Vijayawada: Plea for creation of Viswabrahmana Corporation

Vijayawada(NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Viswabrahmana Sangam leaders urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute Viswabrahmana Corporation that should be affiliated with the department of Industries in the State and sanction a financial assistance of Rs10,000 to the people belonging to Swarnakarulu (goldsmith) castes every year.

Sangam president Pavuluri Hanumantha Rao and general secretary Duvvuri Narasimhachari and other leaders submitted a representation to Advisor to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Tuesday.

The leaders explained the problems being faced by the people belonging to Viswabrahmana, Kammari, Kanchari, Vadrangi and Silasilpulu castes. They observed a law should be enacted providing rights to goldsmiths for manufacturing of Mangalasutralu. They urged the government to transform the Viswabrahmana Federation into a Corporation and allocate funds. They also asked the government to impose 2 per cent cess on the sale of gold shops and to utilise the money for the benefit of the community through the corporation. Requesting the government to allocate at least one MLC ticket to the leaders belonging to Kammari, Kanchari, Vadrangi, Sila Silpulu and Swarnakara castes, the said these castes are the neglected castes in the State and felt the need to get one of these castes to be elected to Legislative Council. They asked the government to allocate one acre land in Tirupati for the construction of Sri Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Matham and a guest house.