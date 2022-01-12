Vijayawada: Police nabs two from Rajasthan for duping trader

Vijayawada: Vijayawadacyber crime police arrested two accused in a cheating case in which the victim was duped Rs 78 lakh. The accused Satish Sarma and Krishna Sarma of Udaipur, Rajasthan have duped a city footwear trader, Dinesh, of Rs 78 lakh. In a press release here on Wednesday, the police stated that the accused met Dinesh through Facebook with a fake account posing as a woman and lured him for the Mongongo nuts business.

They lured him by saying that the Mongongo nuts can be imported from Africa at lower price and can be sold in Vijayawada at a profitable price. Without any hesitation, Dinesh blindly believed the business offer and transferred money into the accounts of two accused. Then, the two accused replying to Dinesh.

The victim lodged a complaint with cybercrime police. The cybercrime police with help of sophisticated technology and details of mobile numbers identified the accused. The police went to the Rajasthan and nabbed the duo with the help of Rajasthan police. The two accused were produced in the court and sent to 14 days remand on Wednesday. Under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, the cybercrime police acted swiftly and nabbed the two accused.

The cyber police appealed to the people not to get attracted to the advertisements or assurances given by the cheaters. The cyber police asked the people to lodge complaint at helpline 155260 at the earliest, if they get cheated and can lodge complaint to https://cybercrime.gov.in