Vijayawada: Police step up vigil at border check post

Vijayawada: Police are keeping tight vigil on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states border near Garikapadu check post in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district.

Due to the implementation of Covid lock down from 12 noon to 6 am. the police are keeping vigil and allowing vehicles to attend the urgent needs only. The district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu on Thursday visited Garikapadu check post along with Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy and other police officials and enquired about the passing of vehicles and the traffic on Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway No.65. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the curfew will be implemented very strictly between 12 noon to 6 a.m.

He ppealed to the people to stay home during the curfew time and follow the lock down rules. Ravindranath Babu warned stern action will be taken against the people for violation of curfew rules. He said vehicles which ply on the roads during the curfew time will be seized. He said emergency vehicles like ambulances, other vehicles carrying patients, travelers going to airport, railway stations and other places will be allowed to cross the check post.

He asked the police officials not to create hurdles to the people, who go to Telangana and other places to attend emergency work and other essential services.