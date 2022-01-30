Vijayawada: Police urges public to install CC cameras

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said the CC cameras are useful to keep vigil in problematic areas and check movement of suspects and anti-social elements.

He said the CCTV footages will be helpful to detect the crimes and arresting the culprits. The Police commissioner along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated 40 CC cameras set up at Rajiv Nagar on the outskirts of the city.

Rana said the CC cameras work 24x7 and 365 days a year and opined each camera is equal to 100 cops. He said the police have arrested many criminals and tracked the crimes with the help of CC cameras and footages.

He said the police were creating awareness on the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS). He said the police would install cameras at the houses free of cost. The Commissioner along with MLA Vishnu released brochures related to Lock House Monitoring System. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the CC cameras are very useful to check the crimes. He said the crimes decreased in the city since Kanti Rana Tata took charge as the Commissioner of Police.

He said the CC cameras were set up at a cost of Rs 4.80 lakh in Rajiv Nagar Colony. He congratulated the police and donors for taking the initiative to install CC cameras on the outskirts of the city. He said there is no place for the criminals in Vijayawada under the supervision of the police commissioner. He lauded the commissioner for the efforts put in by the police to arrest the Cheddi gang in Vijayawada recently.

DCP K Baburao, Additional DCP K Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP corporators and others participated in the programme.