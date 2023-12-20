Live
Vijayawada: Power Grid Corporation to support TB patients
- The corporation allocated Rs 6 cr to provide medicines, fruits and other facilities as part of the corporate social responsibility programme
- As per the survey conducted in the state, there are around 60,000 to 80,000 TB patients
Vijayawada: Power Grid Corporation of India, Andhra Pradesh Circle office, Vijayawada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Connect to Andhra and the Planning Department to support the patients of Tuberculosis (TB) in the state.
The Power Grid Corporation allotted Rs 6 crore to support TB patients to provide medicines, fruits and other facilities as part of the corporate social responsibility programme.
Power Grid Corporation of India Senior General Manager K Naga Mohana Rao and Connect to Andhra, Planning Department Director K Shiva Sankara Rao exchanged the MoU papers in a programme organized at the Connect to Andhra office here on Tuesday.
The Power Grid Corporation of India, Andhra Pradesh Circle has been supporting financial aid for TB patients in the state, said Naga Mohana Rao.
In the previous year, the support was Rs 4 crore and it was increased to Rs six crore this year, he added.
As per the survey conducted in the state there are around 60,000 to 80,000 TB patients in the state and most of them are not in a position to take required food as per doctors’ prescription and guidance. So, the Power Grid Corporation of India is supporting TB patients by providing food, fruits, and medicines through the Connect to Andhra, said Naga Mohana Rao.