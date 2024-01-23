Vijayawada: Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla celebrated

Vijayawada: Prana Pratishta celebrations of Ram Lalla were held at the endowments department chief commissioner’s office in Vijayawada on Monday. MLC Thota Trimurthulu, commissioner of endowments department Sri Ramu Satyanarayana, joint commissioner SS Chandrasekhar Azad, additional commissioner of endowments departments Chandra Kumar, chief engineer S Srinivasa Rao and other officials and the staff participated in the celebrations.

Special puja was performed at the office to mark the Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner of endowments Ramu Satyanaryana said Lord Sri Rama was the ideal ruler and follower of Dharma. He said the rule of Sri Rama is in the history of India as the Rama Rajya and greeted the people of India to mark the Prana Pratishta of Ram Lalla.