Vijayawada: Propaganda of other religion at Durga temple sparks row

Amaravati: Devotees expressed ire over campaign of other religion on LED screens set up atop Indrakeeladrim the abode of Godess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada amidst Dasara celebrations. The Information and Public Relations Department entrusted the live screening of Dasara celebrations to a local TV channel. The campaign of other religions appeared on the LED screens immediately after the relay of Dasara celebrations on Thursday night. The enraged devotees damaged one of the LED screens set up near the road on Krishna riverbank.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities filed a complaint with police to inquire into the incident, to make it clear whether the campaign of other religion was intentionally relayed or by mistake. The Viswa Hindu Parishad leaders met Executive officer D Brahmaramba and submitted a memorandum demanding action on the erring officials. The EO assured them that special attention will be paid to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Basing on the complaint of the Executive officer, a case was registered against the TV channel at One Town police station and they started investigation by collecting the CCTV footage.

Condemning the campaign of other religion at kanaka Durga temple, BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy termed it as a negligence of officials of the Endowments Department. He demanded action against the errant officials.