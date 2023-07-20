Vijayawada: Public sector banks play a vital role in nation building AIBOF leaders

Vijayawada: The All-India Bank Officers’ Federation (AIBOF) has expressed the view that public sector banks have played a vital role in addressing economic inequalities among the people of India.

On the occasion of the 55th Nationalisation Day of Banks in India, a demonstration was held at the State Bank of India administrative office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union national secretary Kishore Kumar and State secretary YV Satyanarayana said that it is essential to pursue the fair demands of the public sector bank employees. They said the public sector banks are outperforming private sector banks in various financial metrics and played a pivotal role in nation building for many decades.

They further said lack of recruitment in public sector banks will put immense pressure on the existing workforce and the employees of the public sector banks are playing a vital role in upholding national values and serving the citizens with utmost commitment. In order to create awareness among the people on the importance of nationalization of banks, campaign programmes will be conducted throughout the country for a week, they added.

They stated that blood donation camps, health check-up camps, tree planting, discussions on nationalization in schools and colleges and community development programmes will be undertaken.

Union leaders VRK Mohan, Srinivasa Rao, Naraiah, Gouse, Murthy, Yobu, Nataraj, Rami Reddy, Murali Krishna, Surya Prakash Azim Basha and others participated in this programme.