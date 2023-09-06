Vijayawada railway station secures IGBC-platinum rating

Vijayawada: The Railway Station here is certified with Platinum, the Highest Standard IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Railway Station on Tuesday.

In the recertification process this year, Vijayawada Station outperformed and immensely improved in almost all the aspects compared to 2019 Gold standard rating and clinched the Platinum standard IGBC rating.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Narendra A Patil said that this is a moment of great pride and honour for Vijayawada Division and becoming the second station in SCR to bag Platinum rating after Secunderabad.

Green Rating certification is mandated by National Green Tribunal in 2017 and as a first initiative, the station has processed for green certification and achieved the Gold rank by the end of the year 2019 with the then optimised facilities and provisions. Since the certificate is valid for three years, it is processed for renewal in the current year and now achieved the Platinum grade in the highest slot of ranking by Indian Green Building Council.

The Rating is based on six environmental categories as defined by IGBC which include Sustainable Station Facility, Health, Hygiene and Sanitation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Smart and Green Initiatives and Innovation and Development.