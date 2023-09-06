Live
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Sept 6
- Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Gangula’s family granite firm
- Telangana Chief Electoral Officer asks enforcement agencies to ensure fair poll process
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 6 September, 2023
- Rajaiah sets tongue wagging as he meets Congress leader
- Rajamahendravaram: IAAB urges farmers to focus on alternative crops
- Kavitha writes to chiefs of 47 parties on women’s quota Bill
- Govt hospitals achieve historic milestone of over 76% institutional deliveries in August
- Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day
- Violin solo by Kamakshi impresses audience
Just In
Vijayawada railway station secures IGBC-platinum rating
DRM Narendra A Patil says this is a moment of great pride and honour for Vijayawada Division
Vijayawada: The Railway Station here is certified with Platinum, the Highest Standard IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Railway Station on Tuesday.
In the recertification process this year, Vijayawada Station outperformed and immensely improved in almost all the aspects compared to 2019 Gold standard rating and clinched the Platinum standard IGBC rating.
Speaking on the occasion, DRM Narendra A Patil said that this is a moment of great pride and honour for Vijayawada Division and becoming the second station in SCR to bag Platinum rating after Secunderabad.
Green Rating certification is mandated by National Green Tribunal in 2017 and as a first initiative, the station has processed for green certification and achieved the Gold rank by the end of the year 2019 with the then optimised facilities and provisions. Since the certificate is valid for three years, it is processed for renewal in the current year and now achieved the Platinum grade in the highest slot of ranking by Indian Green Building Council.
The Rating is based on six environmental categories as defined by IGBC which include Sustainable Station Facility, Health, Hygiene and Sanitation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Smart and Green Initiatives and Innovation and Development.