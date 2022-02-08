Vijayawada: Railways earns Rs3.96 cr through ticket checking drive

Vijayawada: The South-Central Railway, Vijayawada division, has earned Rs 3.96 crore from intense ticket checking drives during January 2022, according to PRO Nusrat Mandrupkar.

She said in a statement here on Monday that during this Sankranti season, Vijayawada

division ticket checking staff

undertook ticket checking drives at stations and in trains across the length of the division to curb ticketless travel and to avoid

inconvenience to the bonafide passengers. During these drives, a total 57,608 cases were booked and an amount of Rs 3,96,78,598 was realised. Out of this, 54,313 passengers were booked for travelling without ticket and an amount of Rs 3.86 crore was realised. As many as 81 passengers were fined for carrying unbooked luggage.

The Commercial Department has specially nominated officers, inspectors and TTE squad to conduct the drives across all sections of the Division along with crowd controlling measures at stations during peak hours. During the festive season, many special trains including unreserved specials were deployed over Vijayawada Division to handle the festive rush. All these Special trains ran with full occupancy. Keeping in view of the heavy rush of passengers, multiple checks were conducted across the sections of the Division.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy said that the objective of the ticket checking drive is to curb ticketless, irregular travel and un-booked luggage and to create a moral fear among habitual offenders.

The drive was not only to plug leakage of revenue but also to ensure comfortable and safe journey of bona fide rail passengers.