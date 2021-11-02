Vijayawada: Raise voice against sale of national properties

Vijayawada: Prof Kondandaram has stressed upon the need to create awareness among the people to check the sale of national properties like Railways, ship yards, BSNL etc by the Central government. The Telangana Jana Samithi leader felt that the national properties belong to the people and should be protected at any cost. He lamented that the Union government has been trying to sell properties like airports, ship yards, railways in the name of National Monetisation Pipeline scheme, which was initiated to mobilise Rs 6 lakh crore.

Kodandaram was the chief guest at a seminar on 'Democracy and civil liberty at crossroads' at Makineni Basava Purnaiah Viganana Kendram here on Sunday. The seminar was conducted by Movement for Peace and Justice (MPJ) and Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). Prof Kodandaram, addressing the gathering, expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of the essential commodities in the country. He said there is no response from the government on the increasing cost of living in the country. He alleged that the government has been trying to sell the public properties to handover them to the corporate groups and urged the people to opposite it and create awareness on it.

High Court advocate Pitchuka Srinivas said the Indian Constitution guarantees civil liberty and rights to the people. He said every Indian has a right to live with dignity and with freedom. He expressed concern that some political parties are trying to suppress the rights of people, particularly the weaker sections and vulnerable in north Indian States like Uttar Pradesh.

Pitchuka Srinivas, the convener of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Rights organisation, called upon the people to fight for their rights and protect the rights given by the Indian Constitution to all its citizens. He said the lives of the common people are getting miserable due to increasing cost of living. Movement for Peace and Justice (MPJ) State president Abdus Subhan underlined the need to protect the rights of the people.

Professor of political science Dr Govada Veerraju, Md Shareef, secretary, Jamat-e-Hind, Andhra Pradesh, Nalamanti Lakshmana, retired principal, State convenor of Andhra Pradesh Sadhbhavana Sangham and others spoke on the occasion.