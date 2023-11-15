  • Menu
Vijayawada: Reading books will enhance knowledge

KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School Convenor Veerpaneni Sasikala along with Principal and others at Book Exhibition at Kanuru on Tuesday
KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School Convenor Veerpaneni Sasikala inaugurated National Library Week celebrations at Kanuru here on Tuesday

Vijayawada: KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School Convenor Veerpaneni Sasikala inaugurated National Library Week celebrations at Kanuru here on Tuesday. A Rare Book Exhibition was also opened in the school library. She said that the exhibition will hone up reading habits among the children.

Having a glance of books on India Freedom Struggle, World Geographical Encyclopaedia, Original copy of Indian Constitution, Rashtrapati Bhavan books, science encyclopaedias and History, she told the teachers that the exhibition will enhance the knowledge of the teachers, which will help the children. School Principal Manoj Karmakar said that reading books will give immense awareness along with discipline and dignity.

Referring to geographical encyclopaedias, he said that entire information of the continent is available in one book. Organising these programmes would help in developing the reading skill among the students, he said. School vice-principal V Sai Krishna, Librarian MV Bhaskara Rao, Bala Bhargav, teachers, and students were present.

