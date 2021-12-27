Vijayawada: Recce conducted to kill me, claims Vangaveeti Radha

Vijayawada: Former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radhakrishna made shocking comments stating that recce was conducted to kill him. "I am not afraid of death and will work to fulfil the objectives and aims of my father Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga," he stated.

He made this comment while participating in the death anniversary of his father at Chinagonnur village of Gudlavalleru Mandal in Krishna district on Sunday. YSRCP leaders Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others also attended the programme.

The leaders shared the common dais amidst the differences emerged between the YSRCP and TDP on various issues. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani said that Vangaveeti Radhakrishna was like his younger brother, who walks ahead in the path that he believed.

These political leaders met in Vijayawada on Sunday morning to participate in the 33rd death anniversary of VM Ranga near Raghavaiah Park. VM Ranga's followers in large numbers paid floral tributes to the late leader.

TDP rebel MLA Vamsi Mohan too came to the spot, surprising the people. MLA Vamsi paid floral tributes to the statue of Ranga and recalled his services. Later, Vamsi and Radhakrishna travelled in the same car to Chinagonnur where Minister Kodali Nani also joined them.