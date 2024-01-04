Vijayawada: ‘Respecting women real tribute to Savitribai Phule’

Vijayawada : The Indian feminist movement has been greatly influenced by Savitribai Phule, said feminist activist BM Leela Kumari.

Releasing ‘Pitruswamyam Bharatamlo Stree,’ ‘Ee Desam Maadi’ and ‘Vyaktitwam-6’ authored by Kathi Padma Rao at the Vijayawada Book Festival here on Wednesday, Leela Kumari said that Savitribai strived hard for the education of women realising the importance of education for the development of women.

She said that the development of women is not solely in the hands of women but men like Jyotiba Phule and Ambedkar were necessary for the development of women. Chintapalli Guruprasad said that it was highly regrettable that women are still facing humiliations in the modern days.

He suggested that men should prove that they are civilized by giving due respect to women which is the real tribute to Savitribai Phule.

Gaddam Vijaya Rao presided over the meeting and Golla Narayanana Rao, Gumma Sambasiva Rao, Sikha Akash, Garla Ramesh also participated. Earlier, Rangam Rajesh and team sang the feminist songs.