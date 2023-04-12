Vijayawada: Riverfront Food Festival from April 15 to 23

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will organise 'Riverfront Food Festival', a celebration of the best culinary delights from the region and beyond, at Punnami Ghat, Bhavanipuram here from April 15 to 23.

Disclosing the details here on Tuesday, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar informed that the first of its kind fun food festival event would take place on the banks of Krishna river, providing a stunning backdrop for the visitors to enjoy a wide variety of delicious food and drinks.

The theme 'Flavours of India' brings together food vendors from all over the region, showcasing their specialties and offering a diverse range of State cuisines that are sure to satisfy every appetite. From traditional local dishes to other State cuisines, there is something for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the delicious food, the Riverfront Food Festival offers a lively and festive atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy live music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. Kids can participate in on-spot games, and other fun activities, while adults can relax and soak up the vibrant atmosphere, he stated.

The Commissioner further said that the VMC was committed to making this year's Riverfront Food Festival the best yet. With its stunning location, delicious food, and exciting activities, it promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend, he added.