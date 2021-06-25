Vijayawada: Sarat Chandra IAS Academy offers free training to meritorious students

Vijayawada: Sarat Chandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada is conducting an entrance exam to provide free UPSC Civil services, Degree with IAS, Inter with IAS plus CLAT for meritorious students across India.

Managing Director Sarat Chandra said that the academy has produced 27 ranks across various UPSC exams and has got students from 16 States. In order to help the meritorious students who are economically backward, the academy is conducting a test on June 27 from 10 am to 11:30 am.

He said in a press meet that this year 23 students are qualified in UPSC mains and going to IAS interview and 34 students are qualified in APPSC Group 1 mains and preparing for interviews.

Students who are finishing tenth grade this year can apply for Inter with IAS plus CLAT (5 years course) and those finishing Intermediate can apply for Degree with IAS (3 Years course).

Those who finished graduation can apply for UPSC Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS…) and IFoS. Top 10 students will get free training. Students can register in the website saratchandraias.com on or before 26th June and there is no registration fee. Interviews may be conducted after the exam to select the merit.

Several IAS and IPS officers are helping in designing the exam. The syllabus is seventh to tenth class social studies and current affairs of last two months.

He said that Sarat Chandra IAS Academy is also selected for Sonu Sood scholarship as the quality of the academy teaching is known across India. Managing Director said that he is happy that an academy from Andhra Pradesh is making its mark across India.

Also, 7564 students across India are writing UPSC Mains test series and Prelims test series in Sarat Chandra IAS Academy. The academy also won the Excellence award as "Best IAS Academy"

Presently online classes are going on and offline classes will start once government allows. Along with expert faculty, some classes are taken by IAS and IPS officers also.