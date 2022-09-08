Vijayawada: Secretariat staff told to follow timings

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to provide best services to the citizens and always available to them. He also said that people's problems should be resolved by taking necessary steps.

The Collector conducted surprise inspections at Ward Secretariats here on Wednesday. He observed attendance details, movement register of the employees and checked welfare calendar at Durgapuram 199 Sachivalayam and Gulabi Thota 200 Sachivalayam.

Addressing the employees, Collector Dilli Rao said that all the housing works should be started and necessary actions should be taken in this regard. He enquired the details of pregnant women and their health condition. He said that awareness should be created among them on anaemia and malnutrition. He asked officials to visit schools to know the quality of Jagananna Goru Mudda (Mid-day meals). He stated that people's petitions should be received between 3 pm and 5 pm in Secretariats. The Collector informed that all the Secretariat staff must follow the timings. If any employee neglects duties, action will be taken against them, he warned.