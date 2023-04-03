  • Menu
Vijayawada: Select beneficiaries for Mission Vatsalya scheme, officials told

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao during a teleconference from the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Sunday
NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao during a teleconference from the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Sunday

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao held a teleconference from the Collectorate here on Sunday with the officials of Women and Child Welfare department for selecting the eligible beneficiaries for Mission Vatsalya scheme.

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao held a teleconference from the Collectorate here on Sunday with the officials of Women and Child Welfare department for selecting the eligible beneficiaries for Mission Vatsalya scheme.

The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Under the scheme, a monthly grant of Rs 4,000 per child is provided for family-based non-institutional care, which also includes Sponsorship (kinship) or Foster Care or After Care.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed all the officials concerned to take applications for the scheme from eligible persons. The officials were further instructed to make the beneficiaries submit the applications with all the necessary details by April 10.

