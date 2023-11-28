Vijayawada: Self-reliance in defence key to security

Vijayawada: Aeronautical Society of India president and Scientific Advisor to defence minister Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance) is very important in the development of defence systems for national security. He said that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will play a major role in this process and India has achieved many successes in providing missiles and advanced defence technologies.



Satheesh Reddy delivered Yarlagadda Sriramulu 20th Endowment Lecture organised under the joint auspices of the Institute of Engineers, Andhra Pradesh and Malaxmi Group in a hotel on the theme ‘Evolving Defence Ecosystem towards Atmanirbhar Bharat’ here on Monday.

Dr Satheesh Reddy, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is possible in the field of defence with cooperation among research institutions, educational institutions and industries. Atmanirbhar Bharat will ensure strong defence ecosystem and involve collaboration of startups in innovation.

He asserted that India’s transition from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for the World’ is not far away.

He further stated that continuous research and development is essential for India to emerge as a major force in the international defence market. He clarified that the success of ‘Mission Shakti’ is a testament to collective strength and has become the epitome of a self-reliant and technologically advanced India.

Defence research sector provides special support to small scale industries and we are transferring technology in 90 types of products to 107 organisations across the country as development production partners, he explained.

Dr Sateesh Reddy said that DRDO has entered into a partnership agreement with 15 higher educational institutions of the country in the name of Centre of Excellence for Defence Industry.

Yarlagadda Harichandra Prasad, founder and chief mentor, Malaxmi Group, said that every year in the name of his father, late Yarlagadda Sriramulu, they were conducting a lecture and provide an opportunity to the people of Vijayawada to meet experts from various fields.

He said that the Dr Satheesh Reddy’s services to the country as DRDO chairman are extraordinary.

AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Prof MLS Deva Kumar, chairmen and secretaries of Institute of Engineers Andhra Pradesh branch Malaxmi group CEO Sandeep Mandava participated in the programme