Vijayawada: Senior actor Raman Ji passes away

Vijayawada: Senior theatre person, actor, director Allam Venkata Ramana (Raman Ji) (82) passed away at his residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Ramana had his schooling at SKPVV Hindu High School and worked as Inspector of Schools (Urdu). He was a disciple of the great actor, writer and director Koduripati Saraswathi Rama Rao. AV Ramana was a flexible artiste and director artiste. He was very calm and religious. He acted under directorship of many legendary directors like Koduripati Saraswathi Rama Rao, GSR Murthy, Babu Rao, Sivarami Reddy.

He became famous with the mono action 'Bistre kottu Rangaiah' and performed this more than 1,500 times. He was popular as Bistar kottu Rangaiah in the artiste circle. He acted in many plays like 'Aakali Jeevulu', 'Kukka Pilla dorikindi', 'Aadadi', 'Koduku puttala", "Cheppukinda Pulu", "Vishadam", 'Athidhi devullu vastunnaru jagratta", "Ulipikatte", "Inapateralu", Vemaraju, Manduva logili, rangoon rowdy, Zmaidanr, Veerapandya Katta Brahmana", "Rangasthalam" and "Sani Samsari". He received many awards for his performance.

Many of his friends, actors paid rich tributes to Raman ji. Dr P Brahmanada Rao, T Madhu Kumar, PV Bhaskara Sarma, DA Sarma, Adivi Sankara Rao, Anatha Hrudaya Raj, P Mohan Ram Prasad, Beta Rama Surya Prakash expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family members.